DigiByte (DGB) Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $221.34 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,847.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00583629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00126552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00209006 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00117806 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000582 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,895,625,830 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

