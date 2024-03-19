Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Up 6.8 %

Digital Ally stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Digital Ally has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.79.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.