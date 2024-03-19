Diligent Investors LLC Buys 6,100 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,836 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

