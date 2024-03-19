Diligent Investors LLC Buys Shares of 15,770 Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 787.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 63,176 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 16,927 shares during the period.

Shares of BUFF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,668 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

