Diligent Investors LLC Buys Shares of 2,700 Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 3,629.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,232,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.08. 147,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.