Diligent Investors LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $352.95. The stock had a trading volume of 254,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,041. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $354.43.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.