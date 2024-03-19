Diligent Investors LLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $258,688,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $135,437,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $104,737,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 375,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,889. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $101.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

