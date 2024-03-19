Diligent Investors LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,628 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 37.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after buying an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Shell by 186.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,779. The stock has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.