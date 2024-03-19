Diligent Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 478.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 197,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 163,351 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 14.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 49.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $2,284,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. 11,073 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

