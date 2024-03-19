Diligent Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $20,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $525,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISEP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

