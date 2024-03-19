Diligent Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $464.13. 90,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,855. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

