Diligent Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 144.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,501,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

