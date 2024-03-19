Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.09. The company had a trading volume of 98,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.60. The stock has a market cap of $119.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

