Diligent Investors LLC Sells 100 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PVH by 281.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE PVH traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.44. 334,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,728. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.65. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PVH. UBS Group increased their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $440,883.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

