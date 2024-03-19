Diligent Investors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWLD. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 19,448 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the third quarter worth about $262,000.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DWLD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,442 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98.

About Davis Select Worldwide ETF

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Further Reading

