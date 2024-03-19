Diligent Investors LLC Sells 428 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.