Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.18

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 169093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 57,661.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,747,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739,235 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,916 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,659,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,666 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,034,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

