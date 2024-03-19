Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.96. 102,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $56.39.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

