Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,196,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 53,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,803. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.