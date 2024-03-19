Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.54

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 186199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Diversified Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.