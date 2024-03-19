Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Short Interest Update

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600,500 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 639,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.2 days.
Diversified Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of Diversified Royalty stock remained flat at $2.09 on Tuesday. 3,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $344.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.25.
Diversified Royalty Company Profile
