Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Short Interest Update

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600,500 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 639,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.2 days.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock remained flat at $2.09 on Tuesday. 3,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $344.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

