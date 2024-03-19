DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down to $18.18

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.18, but opened at $15.61. DLocal shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 1,995,686 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLO. Barclays upgraded shares of DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DLocal by 1,025.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

