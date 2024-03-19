DMC Group LLC Acquires 138 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 187.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PKX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.05. 26,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.77. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

POSCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.