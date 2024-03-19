DMC Group LLC Acquires 2,749 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Onsemi by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON remained flat at $73.82 on Tuesday. 2,095,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,697,541. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

