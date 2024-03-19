DMC Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $132.85. 718,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,595. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at $36,816,646.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

