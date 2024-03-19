DMC Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

DMC Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,230,000 after buying an additional 95,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,941,000 after buying an additional 79,638 shares during the period.

STIP traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.07. 133,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,420. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

