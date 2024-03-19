DMC Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DMC Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.48. 2,750,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,938. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

