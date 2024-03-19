DMC Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

DMC Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.5% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.75. 398,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,927. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

