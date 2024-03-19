DMC Group LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,022,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

State Street stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 552,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,565. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $81.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

