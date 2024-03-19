DMC Group LLC Has $757,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $94.33. 2,525,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,409. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

