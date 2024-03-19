DMC Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

DMC Group LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,157 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.64. 1,680,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,643. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

