DMC Group LLC Sells 3,806 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DMC Group LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,351,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,791,480. The company has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

