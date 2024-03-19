DMC Group LLC Sells 633 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

DMC Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,334,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.06. 8,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $45.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1453 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

