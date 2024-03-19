DMC Group LLC Sells 669 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

DMC Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 368.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 218,570 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 54.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after purchasing an additional 562,232 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 111.7% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FHI traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.44. 110,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $300,117.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $300,117.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,831. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

