DMC Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

DMC Group LLC lowered its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 303,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,595. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

