Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Lessened by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.58. 427,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,397. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

