Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the February 14th total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dollar General by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1,463.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.50. 709,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

