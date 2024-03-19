Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

D stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,861. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

