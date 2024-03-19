DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $114.33 Average PT from Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.22.

Several analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average of $104.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after buying an additional 399,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after acquiring an additional 484,072 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,699,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

