Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 106.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 8.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 172,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO stock opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.10 million, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.27. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $55.05.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Ducommun had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $192.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

