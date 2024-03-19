Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 23,601 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 181.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.72. 470,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,353. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.56 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

