Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,958 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,952,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,419,032,000 after purchasing an additional 820,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,817,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,156,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,451,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.81. 1,792,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

