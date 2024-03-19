Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,816 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.29. 322,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,966. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $118.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

