Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 143.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 147,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,199. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

