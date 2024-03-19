Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,703 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 361.0% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Boeing by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $180.67. 1,928,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,511,804. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89, a PEG ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

