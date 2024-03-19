Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $6.48 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,745,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.45. 145,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,943. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

