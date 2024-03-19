Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 22,545 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period.

VTEB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.66. 518,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

