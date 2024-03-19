Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 8,607 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 309.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.38. 271,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,770. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.