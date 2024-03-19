Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.5% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $67,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,344,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,537,430. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $302.01 and a 12 month high of $448.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $428.87 and a 200 day moving average of $396.46.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

