Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,531 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

